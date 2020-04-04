The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a person on interest.
Deputies said they want to question the person of interest regarding counterfeit $100 bills.
If you can help, please Facebook message call Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.
