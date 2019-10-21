Deputies are searching for two different people after shots were fired at a gas station.
It happened at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at a gas station at 12800 Brady Road in Chesaning Township.
Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said that witnesses reported a dark SUV was in the lot next to the building when a dark-colored car pulled into the parking lot.
Witnesses said a man got out of the car and walked up to the SUV. The two exchanged words, the driver of the car went back to his vehicle, got a gun, and started shooting at the SUV.
The SUV circled around the building in the grassy area and drove away M-57, Gomez reported.
There are no reports of anyone being hit by bullets, but the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.