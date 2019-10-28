Deputies said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that caused a vehicle to go airborne and overturn.
Sanilac Central Dispatch got a 911 call at around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 for a single vehicle accident on West Sanilac Road, near Hull Road, in Sanilac County’s Moore Township.
Deputies said a Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by a 36-year-old man from Saginaw, and his 32-year-old male passenger, also from Saginaw, were eastbound on W. Sanilac Road when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle.
While passing he lost control and went into the ditch, hit two driveway embankments, causing the vehicle to go airborne, hit a pine tree, and overturn.
The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, and both him and the driver were taken to the hospital.
Deputies said speed, alcohol, and a failure to wear seatbelts appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
