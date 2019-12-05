Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that caused a vehicle to go off the road and overturn.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on N. Van Dyke Road, south of Ritter Road at around 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 5.
Deputies said that a 22-year-old Marlette woman was southbound on N. Van Dyke when she lost control, causing her vehicle to go into the ditch and overturn before coming to a rest on the passenger’s side.
She was taken to the hospital for possible injuries.
The driver was wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.