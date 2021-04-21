Deputies are still searching for a woman after she went missing about two weeks ago.
Christy Jackson, 31, was walking the shoreline of Houghton Lake near the intersection of M-55 and Holly Avenue on April 7. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office previously said Jackson has very short hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 989-275-5101 or the Denton Police Department at 989-366-4518.
