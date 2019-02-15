The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two suspects.
The office asked for the public’s help in identifying the two men on Friday, Feb. 8.
Deputies said the two suspects keep showing up but have not been identified.
Anyone that can help the sheriff’s office in this case is asked to call (989) 275-5101.
