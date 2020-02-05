Deputies were able to stop an elderly couple from sending thousands of dollars to a scammer.
According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the couple got a computer for their son and within the first week, they received a message about an unlimited warranty.
They contacted the scammers through emails and phones about the warranty.
The couple was convinced the warranty was $100 and gave the scammer their bank information to transfer it.
Then scammers claimed they accidentally transferred $10,000 and told the couple to send them $9,600 through a FedEx package.
Swanson said the scammers didn't take money yet and the couple didn't realize the money came from a secured account.
The couple were told to wrap the money in tin foil. According to the sheriff, this stops scanners at FedEx from seeing it as currency.
Deputies were able to track it down before it was sent out.
The scammers gave the couple an address in Mississippi to get the package.
