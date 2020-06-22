Local law enforcement helped stop an internet scam and recover items worth about $7,000.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a business on June 18, alerting that one of their customers was possibly a victim of an internet scam.
Deputies learned a citizen was contacted through social media by someone claiming to be famous. The scammer said they wanted to help underprivileged teens but didn’t want to take credit for it. They asked the citizen to send thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics through the mail, and they would be reimbursed on their credit card.
Sanilac County Deputies, Sandusky Police, and the U.S. Postal Service worked together to figure out where the package was sent. Working with the Annapolis Maryland police, they got a search warrant and recovered the scammed items, totaling over $7,000.
