A teenager has died after being trapped under a tractor.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to a field east of McMillan Road, south of Crown Road, in Meade Township on Monday afternoon.
Investigators found Stewart A. Bouverette, 72, of Filion, and his 18-year-old grandson, Brandon A. Ricker of Elkton, were returning on their tractor after cutting wood. They were traveling along a ditch when poor surface conditions caused the tractor to get too close to the ditch where it tipped over and trapped both.
The grandfather was able to free himself, but his grandson was trapped by the heavy trailer, which was pulling a trailer and log splitter.
Several good Samaritans went to the scene and helped deputies free the teen, who was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been ordered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.