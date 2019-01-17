A teenager was thrown from his vehicle after losing control, and investigators said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Sanilac County Deputies said the 17-year-old male from Deckerville was northbound on Goetz Road when he lost control on Jan. 16 at around 8:50 p.m.
Investigators said his 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix went into the ditch and rolled multiple times, throwing him from the car.
The teen wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and the air bags did not deploy, deputies report.
He was taken to the hospital, but his condition, and name have not been released.
