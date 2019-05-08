Officials believe alcohol played a role in a crash that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said that on May 5 the teen was southbound on McKeighan Road in St. Charles Township at around 2:40 a.m. when he lost control.
Gomez said the teen, from Lennon, drove into a field at Marion Road and rolled 3-4 times. He had to be airlifted to the hospital.
His current condition is unclear.
