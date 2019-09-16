A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after hitting a telephone pole while on an ATV.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 2000 block of E. Wells Road (Wells Township) on Sept. 15.
Investigators found that a 16-year-old from Sterling Heights was driving an ATV, and may have been holding a cellphone, when he accident accelerated, hitting the pole.
The ATV rolled, injuring the teen.
He was not wearing a helmet, officials said.
His condition is unclear.
