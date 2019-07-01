Two people were severely hurt after their truck collided with a cement mixing truck.
It happened on June 28 at 11:17 a.m. on Townline Lake Road, near Ball Avenue, in Clare County’s Hayes Township.
Clare County Sheriff Deputies said their investigation found the pickup, driven by 76-year-old Leonard Barron of Jackson, turned onto Townline Lake Road in front of the Gambles Cement Mixing Truck. The pick-up then made an abrupt left turn, colliding with the cement truck, according to deputies.
The collision caused the pick-up to overturn and crash into some trees. The Jaws of Life were used to free Barron and his passenger, 74-year-old Annetta West, also of Jackson.
Both were taken to the hospital for severe injuries.
The driver of the cement mixer, 49-year-old Terry Kimmel of Harrison, was not hurt, officials report.
The crash remains under investigation.
