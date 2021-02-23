Deputies are searching for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash sent a man to the hospital in serious condition.
It happened on M-52 in Owosso Township on Sunday, Feb. 21 about 5 p.m. The victim involved was putting gas in his vehicle on the side of M-52, north of Morrice Road, when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
After the victim was struck, the suspect continued north towards Owosso. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The sheriff’s office has the suspect's vehicle, but investigators are trying to find other witnesses who may be able to identify the driver. If you witnessed the crash, contact Sgt. Brandon Worrall at 989-743-3411 ext. 7267.
