Deputies in Gratiot County are searching for two people in connection with a retail fraud incident.
This incident happened on June 12 at about 7:20 a.m. at a Walmart, located at 7700 N Alger Road in Alma.
The two females are accused of taking $730 worth of clothing and electronic items from the store, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office. They were in a white Buick Rendezvous, which was missing hubcaps and the hood.
Anyone who can identify these two is asked to call Det. Sgt. Litwiller at 989-875-5208.
