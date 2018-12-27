The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect from a gas station robbery.
On Monday, Dec. 24 at 4 a.m., deputies responded to the Express Stop at 15815 S. Oakley Rd. in Chesaning Township.
Deputies were told a man wearing a mask over his face went into the gas station and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect left possibly left in a vehicle that's possibly in the style of a minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wise at (989) 790-5528.
