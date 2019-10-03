Deputies trying to identify man wanted for questioning

Deputies are trying to identify a man wanted for questioning for breaking open a coin-operated machine and taking the coins.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Sept. 25 at about 10 p.m. on East Pickard Road.
A surveillance photo shows the suspect was riding a bicycle pulling a child cart.
Anyone that can identify him is asked to call (989) 779-3353 or privately message the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.