Deputies in Roscommon County are asking for the public’s help while they are trying to identify a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle is involved in an incident that happened Friday night, April 19 in the Prudenville and Houghton Lake area.
Anyone who can identify the truck is asked to call (989) 275-5101 or send a private message to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
