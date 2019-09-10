Deputies in Tuscola County are advising residents to be aware of deer while traveling on the road.
According to officials, this year car versus deer crashes have exceeded last years total and the peak season has not yet started.
In 2018, deputies said there were 211 reported crashes involving deer. In 2019, deputies have recorded 350.
Deputies are urging residents to slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to frighten the deer away. Drivers should also brake firmly but stay in your lane when you notice a deer in or near your path.
Deputies noted that many serious crashes occur when driver swerve to avoid the deer.
You are urged to always wear your seat-belt and if you are traveling with passengers, have them lookout for deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.