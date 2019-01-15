One man was hospitalized after losing control of a minivan on icy roads and then hitting a utility pole.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to Applegate Road, west of Rowe Road, in Sanilac County at around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 15.
Deputies got a call saying a minivan with two people inside had gone into a ditch, hit a utility pole, and then a driveway embankment, causing the van to go airborne.
Deputies said the driver, a 37-year-old Applegate man, and a 63-year-old female passenger were the only people in the van.
The man was taken to the hospital the woman said she was not hurt.
Both were wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to investigators.
