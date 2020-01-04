Gratiot County deputies say a driver ran a stop sign, causing a crash that killed one person.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2:16 p.m. in Sumner Township.
The sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Garrett Lang from Midland was eastbound on W. Harrison Road, near Lumberjack Road, in a work van.
According to preliminary reports, Lang ran the stop sign and struck a northbound vehicle, driven by 62-year-old Carson Nokes from Bannister.
The passenger inside that vehicle, 62-year-old Patricia Nokes from Bannister, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carson Nokes was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma. Later he was flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Lang was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is handling this ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.