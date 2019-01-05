Three Clare County Deputies involved in a deadly shooting are waiting to learn if they’ll face charges.
The shooting happened in late November as deputies responded to a report of an assault.
They say 42-year-old Robert Reid opened fire on them and they fired back, killing him.
The shooting prompted a Michigan State Police investigation.
The Clare County Prosecutor said she’s waiting to receive a few outstanding reports before making her decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.