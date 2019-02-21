Tuscola County deputies are warning residents to be on the alert for con artists.
This after a Mid-Michigan resident said they lost more than $1,000 due to a scam.
Investigators said the resident got a phone call from someone saying they are from a computer company and could fix that person’s computer over the phone.
The resident gave the caller their bank account numbers, and credit card info. They also allowed the caller remote access to their computer.
The deputy was at the home taking the report, and said the criminals continued to call the victim, demanding more money.
The call apparently came in as “unknown” on caller ID.
Officials remind people to never give your financial information to anyone over the phone that you don’t know.
