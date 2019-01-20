A woman died from her injuries after deputies said she was accidentally shot in Roscommon County.
On Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched for a report of an accidental shooting in Markey Township.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 76-year-old woman with one gunshot wound.
Deputies and paramedics began treating the woman at the scene and she was later taken to Munson Hospital in Grayling.
The sheriff's office said responders tried to stabilize her but she died from her injuries at the hospital.
Investigators are processing evidence at the scene.
Those involved in this incident have been identified by law enforcement.
The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public from this incident.
The victim's name is not being released until the family has been notified.
Deputies said this shooting is in no way connected with the fatal shooting that happened in Houghton Lake last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.