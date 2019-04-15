A Mid-Michigan woman has died after losing control of her vehicle on snow and slush covered roads.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office reports that on April 14, at around 2:36 p.m., deputies were called to East Ludington Drive, near South Grant Avenue, in Grant Township for an accident.
Investigators learned that 58-year-old Malinda Fox of Farwell was west on Ludington when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into oncoming traffic.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, 38-year-old David Lehman of Lake, and a 13-year-old passenger, had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
