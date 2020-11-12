The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the death of a female.
It happened at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at a residence on East Bradford Road in Mt. Haley Township.
Central dispatch received a phone call from a male that lives at the residence saying a female he knows was in the house unconscious and not breathing.
When EMS arrived on the scene, they learned the female had died and appeared to have a gunshot wound.
According to the initial investigation, the victim was struck by gunfire from outside of the residence.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call the detective bureau at the sheriff’s office at (989) 839-4621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.