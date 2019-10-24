A local deputy and school resource officer kept his promise, by cheering.
Bay County Sheriff Deputy Kloska also serves as the School Resource Officer for Bangor Township Schools.
After promising the John Glenn High School Varsity Cheerleaders all school year that he would perform with them, he kept his promise.
On the last home game, Oct. 18, he grabbed some pom-poms and joined the cheer team on the field.
Nice work Deputy Kloska!
