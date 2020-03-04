A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Genesee County Jail.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said it happened on Feb. 24.
The surveillance video of the incident shows a deputy at his station in an open area of the jail.
The inmate can be seen throwing a water bottle in the direction of the deputy and then begins an unprovoked assault against the deputy.
The sudden assault ended quickly when the deputy knee struck the inmate and handcuffed him.
Swanson said it happened on a floor of the jail that deals with the mentally ill.
The sheriff said in the past decade, inmate on inmate assaults have gone down in the past decade. There were about 650 inmate on inmate assaults in 2006 compared to 2016 when there were about 35 inmate on inmate assaults. Last year there were 14.
Employee injuries have also seen a decrease in the past decade as 66 employees injured in 2006 while 9 deputy injuries in 2016. Last year 6 employees were injured in 2019.
Swanson attributed those decreases to continued training and the jail staff’s ability to talk people down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.