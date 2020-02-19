The Mid-Michigan deputy who helped police track a shooter while chaperoning a school trip to the Nation’s Capital is being honored for his brave action.
Deputy Jason White was ushering his daughter’s eighth-grade filed trip through Washington D.C. when a deadly shooting broke out right in front of them.
“We just tried to reassure them as much as we could that they were safe,” White said.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson honored White for his actions.
“This is who he is, and we can’t be more proud of him,” Swanson said.
White said it all happened as they got off their school bus and were waiting across the street.
“As we got off the bus, we were on the corner waiting across the street and we hear a shot,” White said.
White said a gunman shot and killed a person near the National Portrait Gallery.
White was unarmed during the shooting but said he used his training to deescalate the situation.
“I ran towards the suspect. I got behind them, and I called 911. And I just started relating all the information I could to him. I told him I was a off-duty officer for Michigan. There’s just been a shooting. There’s a male victim laying on the ground,” White said.
The suspect was arrested after exchanging gunfire with police. The suspect was shot in the hand during that exchange.
White said the situation is traumatic for anyone to go through, but the students all seem to be handling it and moving on.
“They did have counselors waiting for us when we returned. And I’ll say that the D.C. Metro Police were amazing. They contacted me the next day and provided us with trauma counselors,” White said.
Swanson said they will have a special honor ceremony for White later this year. The ceremony will be to honor his bravery, according to Swanson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.