It has been one year since the Flint economic development team was created, thanks to a nearly $3 million grant from the Kellogg Foundation.
Flint city leaders raised concerns as a large chunk of the money would be used to fund hefty salaries for just three people.
“We have had one year with our economic development team. And I will say this year has been really exciting for us,” said Linnette Phillips, deputy director of economic development in Flint.
Phillips said business is strong in the Vehicle City.
The team was created in 2018 and drew concern from several city council members who claim they weren’t given the time to vet team members, many of whom are paid six-figure salaries with that grant money.
Phillips said the money has been well spent.
“Real estate and attraction projects, job creation. We have the 160 Driving Academy that has recently graduated 15 students. And those are jobs that are paying between $32,000 and $45,000 a year. That’s a new project,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the team also has a new entrepreneurship program for small businesses in Flint that starts this month.
She said the team - which consists of Aonie Gilcrest, Janice Karcher, Rod Miller, and herself – meets every week to move Flint forward.
“We actually work from a strategic planning document. So in terms of what our goals are, what are metrics are, how many retention visits, how many employers we are trying to touch, what activities,” she said.
Phillips said the city has hosted a number of round tables to hear from people in Flint on what businesses they want in the community. She hopes all of these efforts will show Flint is open for business.
“It’s a great time to be in the city of Flint. There’s a lot of activity here,” she said.
