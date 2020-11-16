An Isabella County deputy is recovering after they were wounded in a shooting and a suspect is in custody after two armed robberies.
Officers from multiple agencies responded to two separate armed robberies at gas stations in Mt. Pleasant on Nov. 15.
The first armed robbery happened at 11:08 p.m. at a Speedway gas station, located at 1018 S. Pickard St.
Mt. Pleasant Police said the suspect was a man in his late 20s wearing a black coat, jeans, and a black mask with shoulder-length light brown hair.
The suspect showed a handgun, demanded money, and fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.
While officers were searching the area, they received a call about a second armed robbery at 11:16 p.m. at Citgo, located at 910 W. Pickard St.
The suspect had the same description as the suspect in the first armed robbery.
Michigan State Police said additional officers patrolled gas stations in the area to make sure they were safe.
Officers from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and MSP arrived at the Marathon Gas Station, located at 2025 E. Remus Road in Union Township, and saw a possible suspect vehicle parked in the lot.
When officers approached the store, the suspect exited with a handgun and was shot multiple times.
MSP said a deputy from the sheriff’s office was wounded in the leg.
The deputy was treated and released from a hospital.
The suspect was taken to an out of county hospital and is in critical condition.
MSP is handling the ongoing investigation and is still gathering evidence.
When the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Central Michigan University Police Department, and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department responded to the armed robberies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.