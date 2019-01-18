A 73-year-old Michigan man stopped for speeding was arrested after allegedly trying to hide a bag of cocaine in his ear.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office said a deputy noticed a man speeding shortly after midnight on Jan. 18.
When the deputy stopped the driver, he said he noticed a baggie emerging from the man’s ear.
Upon further investigation, the deputy said the Battle Creek man was attempting to hide a bag of suspected crack cocaine in his ear canal.
During the investigation, the man began to suffer from an unrelated health issue, and was taken for treatment.
An arrest warrant is being sought with the prosecutor’s office for the crack cocaine possession.
