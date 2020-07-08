A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy was reunited with a man whose life he saved back in February.
The man, Arif, went into cardiac arrest at the Marathon gas station on Saginaw Street in Mt. Morris Township.
The clerk working at the time called 911.
Deputy Tim Light responded to the scene and performed CPR on Arif until he was able to connect him to the Lucas machine, which is a device that performs compressions.
"I honestly didn't believe he was going to make it," Light said.
Arif was down for nearly a half hour and the on-scene police department began to call for a medical examiner, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
But then Arif's pulse returned. He spent two months in the hospital recovering, but is doing well.
Swanson reunited Light with Arif during a press conference on Wednesday, July 8 at the Marathon gas station.
"We do what we do because that's what we're called to do," Swanson said.
