A Michigan sheriff says a deputy's decision not to activate his vehicle's overhead lights and siren prior to fatally striking an 11-year-old boy on a minibike will be part of an internal review.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton said Wednesday that the review will determine whether the deputy complied with department policy.
Saxton said the minibike was "not made for roadway use" and the boy wasn't wearing a helmet when he was hit about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Battle Creek. He added that the patrol car and minibike were westbound on a four-lane street when it appears the bike turned left at an intersection into the car's path.
State police will review footage from the car's in-dash camera and deputy's bodycam.
The deputy was responding to a reported burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.