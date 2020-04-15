A Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy is being credited for saving the lives of two twins after being dispatched to assist the mother.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said deputies were dispatched to a call about a female going into labor last week.
Deputy Beagle responded to the call and being a trained paramedic, delivered the baby.
Beagle said as the mom was on the stretcher being checked out, she said she has to push again.
Beagle said when she opened her legs, they could see the baby’s feet. He said the baby was breached and the umbilical cord what wrapped around its neck.
He said that he was able to free the baby from the umbilical cord and deliver it. When the baby came out, Beagle said it was lifeless.
Beagle said he performed CPR and had to bag the baby, he said he then had to bag the other baby before being transported to a nearby hospital.
He said everyone at the scene was shocked to see two babies.
Both Swanson and Beagle said mom and babies are doing fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.