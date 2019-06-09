A Michigan deputy started a run for fallen police officers with a feat few can imagine, running cross state.
Kent County Deputy Reserve Matt Garbarino will run 170 miles in four days beginning in Detroit and ending in Saint Joseph Michigan.
First, Garbarino met with top brass, then he started his 170-mile journey carrying a flag with the names of five fallen officers.
The five names will be on what's known as the "thin blue line" flag.
Last year marked the first year for what's now considered the annual "Run Across Michigan."
The man behind it, Matt Garbarino, runs to raise awareness for those who've lost their lives in the line of duty.
