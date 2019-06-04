A Mid-Michigan mobile home park is now in foreclosure and the residents living there are living with constant uncertainty.
TV5 reported on May 30 that Meadow Valley mobile home park was in foreclosure and residents were concerned over the future of their homes. Now we’re learning about what could happen with its future.
“I think that the park is needing change,” Deputy Treasurer for Tuscola County, Ashely Bennett said.
Right now, Tuscola County owns the mobile home park. The property was foreclosed back in April because of mounting back taxes.
The land is up for auction next summer.
Bennett thinks that’s a good thing.
“All the positive insight that we’re receiving is that it’s going to become what it once was 30 years ago when they decided to move there,” Bennett said.
Bennett told TV5 her office gets three or four calls a day from prospective buyers, some from Mid-Michigan and some from out of state.
“They’re wanting to bring in newer trailers and update the vicinity,” Bennett said.
At this point, she doesn’t think residents at Meadow Valley should worry. She does admit that what ultimately happens to the park is in the hands of the new property owner to be determined at the auction.
“We can’t stipulate what the next owner is going to do with the property. The joke was are they going to make it into a strip mall or something. I don’t foresee that happening. We’ve had a lot of interest about maintaining it as a trailer park,” Bennett said.
The auction will take place on Aug. 21 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Bay City.
