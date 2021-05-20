Derek Pfaff was an all-American kid. The boy next door. He got straight A’s in high school and he owned the grid-iron as an all-state running back.
"He was kind and giving, and had a lot of friends. He was a role model at school," said Lisa Pfaff, Derek's mom.
After high school, Derek got into his dream college, Saginaw Valley State University. He sailed through his first semester with a 4.0 GPA. Then, second semester started.
Lisa said that's when she noticed things changed a bit.
"Second semester classes were a little tougher. He was putting pressure on himself," she said.
So when spring break rolled around, Derek went back home for a little down time and to relax with friends and family.
Lisa said it turned out to be a spring break vacation that changed Derek's life forever.
"Before I went to bed on Tuesday night, he and I made arrangements to get up on Wednesday morning to go to Ash Wednesday Mass. Those plans never happened," Lisa said. "I went into his room and he wasn't laying in his bed, which was strange, and I said to my husband, 'have you seen Derek?' He said, 'no.' I was scrambling through the house. My husband went outside and then I heard this loud screeching scream from my husband and he yelled, 'no, Derek. No. Why? Why?' He found Derek lying in the snow bank with the gun laying next to him."
Derek had shot himself in the face. He was covered in blood. Lisa said Derek wiped off his entire face. She explains how she felt that night.
"Initially, shock numbs you. You don't realize at that moment what is going on. You're in complete panic mode. At that point, we didn't know if he was dead or alive and my husband yelled, 'call 911,'" Lisa said.
Henry Ford Health System Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ken Moquin describes what Derek looked like when he first saw him.
"Imagine peeling a banana and taking a bite off the banana and now imagine the banana skin is his face skin and banana was bones and that is what they were like initially. The tissue actually explodes and is torn. It's like igniting a stick of dynamite. That's what happened to Derek's face," Moquin said.
Lisa said she was crushed and devastated.
"I'm a mom, your world just crumbles. You don't know how to feel, to think, you don't know what to do," Lisa said.
That's when Lisa realized there was only one thing she could do, live and help Derek fight for his light. And fight he did. After being on life support and in a medically induced coma, Derek pulled through. He had to learn how to walk, talk and sit again.
The most grueling part of Derek's fight was enduring 58 surgeries to rebuild his face.
Derek’s strength is an inspiration even to Dr. Ken Moquin, a plastic surgeon with the Henry Ford health system. He says even though Derek’s story is initially one of sadness, it serves as a lesson in dealing with life, Dr. Moquin says.
Moquin explains the only way Derek could have endured those tough times.
"It speaks to Derek's resiliency and overall life force that he has been able to endure, all complications he encountered to get to the point he's at now," Moquin said.
That point is he's holding himself accountable and now knows there is hope. Derek does not remember shooting himself, but he does remember one thing he wishes he had done to keep from ever picking up the gun that night.
"Should have talked to somebody, get if off my chest to feel better," he said.
Now Derek has a message for anyone else going through tough times. There is light at the end of the tunnel. The sun will come out tomorrow. Stay positive.
