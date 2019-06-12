Over the next few weeks the Bay City Board of Commissioners will continue pouring over proposals for a public-private partnership agreement for the city's two bascule bridges, but one of the firms will be using a different designer.
Last year United Bridge Partners came under fire after a bridge designed by the firm Figg Bridge Design collapsed in Florida killing six people.
Figg Bridge Design was affiliated with United Bridge Partners, but after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the contractor for its part in the March 15th collapse, UBP dropped the contractor from its proposal for management of the Independence and Liberty Bridges.
In its report OSHA cited Figg for failing to protect its employees from "recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm."
The National Traffic Safety Board also continues to investigate the bridge collapse in Miami and in an update to its findings Wednesday cited design errors as one reason for the collapse.
Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski told TV5 that the Denver based United Bridge Partners no longer lists Figg Bridge Design on its proposal.
Two other proposals are also being considered by commissioners. American Roads is a Detroit company and Kiewit Infrastructure is based in Chicago.
