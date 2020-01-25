Snowfest is in full effect this weekend and not even this weather could stop folks from coming out.
“Looking around, looking at everything, we come every year to look at it,” said Curtis Park.
Rain or shine people from all over Mid-Michigan ventured out to Frankenmuth to check out the snow and ice sculptures, including Curtis and Kathleen Park.
The couple said they made sure to get to Little Bavaria before it was too late, as the sculptures have been pelted with rain.
“They’re not, not going to hold up,” Curtis Park said. “Not with the rain keep coming down they won’t.”
And they weren’t alone.
“We love getting out in the winter for one thing and just seeing all of these amazing sculptures, it is fabulous just to see the talent,” said Julie Angers.
Angers said she and her friend Susan Blair make it a point to attend Snowfest every year no matter what Mother Nature throws their way.
Even though the weather isn’t great, they still make it out to the event.
“Oh, we had to,” Blair said. “Gosh yes, what the heck in Michigan we can gear up for any weather so don’t miss this, this is good.”
