The Department of Housing and Urban Development reports homelessness has declined by about 13 percent across the United States since 2010.
In Michigan, the department says homelessness declined 7.7 percent in 2018 alone.
Despite the good news for the state, the CEO of one of the longest-running homelessness organizations in Mid-Michigan says the Great Lakes Bay Region has not seen that decrease.
Dan Streeter, of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, said its locations in Bay City and Saginaw are actually seeing a surge in need.
“In the last four months we’ve seen a tremendous spike at both shelters and we’re serving more people than we ever have. We’ve had an overflow situation where we had to put mattresses on the floor,” Streeter said.
Streeter said much of Michigan’s decrease reported by HUD comes from the resurgence of big cities like Grand Rapids and Detroit.
Even with that comeback, he said the battle against poverty is far from over.
Thousands who have found shelter, whether on their own or with assistance, are still in need of help.
“Even though they say that the numbers are down, there still is just as many people, if not more people that are living right on the edge of poverty that need our assistance. So we can’t really sit back and say, ‘hey, yay. We’ve solved homelessness.’ Because there’s so many people right there at risk,” Streeter said.
Streeter said Mid-Michigan sees a steady stream of need throughout the year.
In the last few weeks, Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan has served roughly 170 men, women and children in emergency shelters every day.
