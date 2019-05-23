Hundreds of families are getting ready to hit the road for the holiday weekend.
Though we’re in for a warm weekend, the Great Lakes are still extremely cold.
Recent data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration shows the Great Lakes surface temperatures range from 44 degrees to near or below freezing.
Cameron Kortes is a triathlon athlete in Saginaw who is getting a head start on his training.
“Actually, surprisingly calm. But as you’d expect in May, Lake Huron is pretty cold,” Kortes said.
He said Thursday’s workout had to be cut short because swimming in these waters for less than an hour was already starting to freeze his hands and limbs.
“Honestly, I think the wetsuit was a really big key for me today. Kind of staying warm and also having the sun offset that chilly water temperature, really nice,” Kortes said.
If you head out to the beach this weekend, make sure you are prepared.
“It’s going to be pretty windy this weekend. We got a lot of rain, the water temp is pretty low. It’s about the high 50s, lows 60s,” said Anton Jelsma, with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Even the Coast Guard is advising swimmers and boaters to take caution this weekend.
Jelsma said they will be patrolling the area’s most populated lakes and rivers in order to keep boating accidents and swimmers’ hypothermia from setting in.
“Keep in mind how cold it is. Hypothermia does set in pretty fast in these types of waters. So if you are going out, make sure that you have blankets on board, anything that keep you warm when you actually do come out of the water,” Jelsma said.
