Despite winter storm, Mid-Michigan school stays open

Although school districts across the region canceled classes for Monday, one school decided to stay in session.
“Haven’t used any snow days yet,” said Mark Luetzow, the president of Michigan Lutheran Seminary (MLS) in Saginaw.
Many would think the weather would bring classes at MLS to a halt like did for schools all across Mid-Michigan.
Instead the halls are filled with music and the sound of learning can be heard in the classroom.
Despite the snow, another school day took place at MLS.
Luetzow said most of his students actually live on campus.
The commuters were offered accommodations on site.
Luetzow said most of them packed overnight bags for both Sunday night and Monday night because of the winter storm.
Luetzow said that kind of planning makes snow days a rarity but on occasion they do happen.
“When the students have to travel back from their homes if it’s heavy snow on Sunday that’s usually when we would cancel,” Luetzow said.
Luetzow said in this case, it was all about timing. He said had the weather been like this a day ago they would’ve had to use a snow day.
But once students get to MLS, the odds of them having to call off class because of the weather is nearly impossible.
“It’s really a blessing that the kids go right from the dorm, right to classes, right to athletic practices,” Luetzow said. “All of it’s contained inside and so they don’t have to see the outside if they don’t want to.”
