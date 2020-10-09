Thirteen men were charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
While many details remain unknown, the following suspects allegedly helped orchestrate the plot: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Fanks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caerta.
“[Adam Fox] was an employee of mine and I had no idea what was going on. He had some dark secrets and he was doing this after hours, so I had no idea,” said Brian Titus, Fox’s former friend.
According to the criminal complaint, Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the capitol building.
He said they would try the governor for treason and execute the plan before the November 2020 elections.
Others, like Caserta, ranted against the government.
“By you participating in government, you’re participating in slavery dude,” Caserta said.
Caserta discussed conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home in preparation for attacks.
“The alleged conspirators used operational security measures, including communications by encrypted messaging platforms, and used code words and phrases,” said Andrew Birge, the U.S. Attorney in western Michigan.
Those messages were used by the feds, who accused Harris of writing “have one person go to her house, knock on the door, and when she answers it, just cap her.”
According to the charging documents, five of the men attended training exercises in Cambria, Wisconsin in July.
One of those men that attended was Garbin, whose house in Hartland was raided Wednesday night. It shocked the neighbors.
“Here in Hartland you don’t hear it. Especially in this type of a neighborhood because we have all kind people here. Hartland Meadows is a very fine house community,” said Barbara Sherey, neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.