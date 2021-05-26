Children and teens are kidnapped on a daily basis, but the routes criminals take to groom and meet up with children can go unnoticed as many could be talking to your children without you having any knowledge of it.
Tuesday marked National Missing Children's Day to raise awareness on the issue. Most children who are kidnapped aren't usually snatched off the side of the road.
Many are groomed online while using social media or by just playing videos= games with their supposed friends.
When it comes to stranger danger and child abductions, Rebecca Stadler, detective with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office GHOST team, said it may not always happen the way you may think.
"Well, a lot of people think you know, hear about kids going missing that you know, they just get snatched up off the street when they're walking home," Stadler said.
Stadler wants all parents to think about how to protect their children.
"We know there's 920 in the state of Michigan and we currently have 16 pickup orders that are active for Genesee County,” Stadler said.
The majority of kids that go missing are not taken off the street, according to Stadler. While that does still happen, she said a lot of them know their abductor after meeting them online.
"A lot of it is social media. Make sure that you're watching your kids when they're on social media. It's not just you know, Facebook and Snapchat and their Instagram messages, there are messages from on gaming platforms. A lot of parents don't know that, who their kids are talking to when they're playing games," Stadler said.
Stadler adds parents should know what their kids are doing online. They should know where their children are at all times and they should teach their children they can come to them if something is making them uncomfortable.
She adds guardians shouldn't wait to let police know their child is missing.
"Parents call 911 immediately if they think their child is missing. Then to wait and think, 'well, maybe they're just hiding.' 'Maybe this.' Get us involved right away. You know we can do an amber alert. We can search," Stadler said.
