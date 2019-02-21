The man accused of shooting a Mid-Michigan officer during a traffic stop, then leading police on a manhunt, was back in court on Thursday, Feb. 21 as prosecutors lay out their case against him.
The Shiawassee County detective credited with bringing Joshua Rosebush's crime spree to an end took the stand on Thursday.
Rosebush, 29, is accused of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig on Jan. 22 during a routine traffic stop.
Koenig was attempting to approach Rosebush’s vehicle that had no headlights when prosecutors said Rosebush shot him in the jaw and in the right shoulder area.
Prosecutors said Rosebush then left the scene, sparking a manhunt that ended when he was shot by Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Det. Lt. Scott Shenk in Shiawassee County.
Prosecutors have cleared Shenk of any wrongdoing in his shooting and apprehension of Rosebush.
On Feb. 5, Rosebush was arraigned via video in Saginaw County facing 26 separate felony charges in connection to the shooting including assault with intent to murder, which carries a life sentence in prison.
A not guilty plea was issued by the judge on Rosebush’s behalf.
Prosecutors said Koenig will testify in court on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.