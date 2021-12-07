A metro Detroit artist spoke with authorities as they try to determine if he played a role in hiding two parents whose son has been charged following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.
Detectives spent two hours questioning Andrzeji Sikora, 65, to determine if he helped James and Jennifer Crumbley hide from law enforcement after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Sikora’s attorney Clarence Dass said his client contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and authorities in Detroit after the couple’s arrest early Saturday morning.
A search warrant was executed at Sikora’s home after detectives questioned him to determine what he knew and when did he know it. Several digital devices were seized from the home for examination, the sheriff's office said. The information will be sent to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges are necessary.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were the focus of an intensive manhunt on Friday and Saturday. They were arrested in a commercial building in the 1100 block of Bellevue near Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. The commercial space is linked to Sikora, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.
The parents are being held in the Oakland County Jail, each of them on a $500,000 bond. They have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.
Their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is facing 24 charges in the shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead as well as injuring six other students and a teacher. He’s been charged with terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.
The sheriff’s office notes this may be the first time a set of parents and their child have been held in the Oakland County Jail at the same time. They are being held in isolation and will not have communication with each other.
