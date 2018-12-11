Tuesday, Dec. 11 marked two years since Teresa Woolard disappeared without a trace.
A text message to her daughters on Dec. 11, 2016 was the last communication anyone has had with Woolard since she vanished near her Burton home.
“I just really hope someone finds it in their heart to just open up or give some sort of information they have cause anything can help,” said Miranda Woolard, Teresa’s daughter.
Three generations of pain are holding out hope someone will come forward with information to help them find their mom, sister and daughter.
Teresa was last seen in Burton near the apartments where she lived on Hemphill Road.
Miranda said Teresa sent a text to her other daughter in the early hours of Dec. 11, 2016 and that was the last anyone heard from her.
“She had evidently woke up and then texted my sister, ‘sorry I was sleeping.’ A text that I believe was supposed to be for somebody else,” Miranda said.
So who did Teresa text just after midnight?
Burton Police Det. Don Schreiber said he has worked diligently for the past two years to answer that question. He would also like more information on a mystery man last seen with Woolard.
“She was last seen walking northwest from the apartments with a gentleman who we haven’t been able to identify as of yet,” Schreiber said.
Although Teresa was last seen walking down Hemphill Road toward Fenton Road in front of her apartment, detectives said her phone actually pinged a short time later about 25 miles away.
“The cell phone pinged between downtown Lapeer and downtown Davison,” Schreiber said.
He said this information, that was not released prior to Dec. 11, 2018, will hopefully give him the break he needs to crack this case.
Meanwhile, Teresa’s family is just hoping for any answers that will give them closure.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward and Teresa’s sister is matching that up until Christmas for anyone who comes forward with information.
