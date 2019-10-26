Visitors without tickets are being allowed to pass through security checkpoints at Michigan's largest airport, at least until early January.
The change means someone can accompany a traveler to a gate or surprise someone getting off a plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
There are some restrictions: Only 75 visitor passes will be given each day. People also must register online a day before the visit. More information can be found at www.metroairport.com .
Chad Newton, chief executive of the Wayne County Airport Authority, says visitors can "create memorable moments" by watching planes and greeting family and friends. The program is expected to end on Jan. 5.
