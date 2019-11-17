A suburban Detroit hospital will begin providing interpreters for deaf patients following a civil rights probe of the hospital's practices.
The Detroit Free Press reports that William Beaumont Hospital and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit reached an agreement Wednesday. The settlement stemmed from allegations that the hospital violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A civil rights investigation of Beaumont found that it neglected to provide American Sign Language interpreters for complex medical appointments and procedures for such patients.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement that the ADA safeguards deaf individuals' rights and helps them access medical services.
Beaumont denied any ADA violations and did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
